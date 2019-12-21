.

Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-21-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bring Me the Horizon

Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord was a top 19 story of Feb. 2019: Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes ruptured one of his vocal chord, which has forced the band to cancel the final two dates of their First Love Tour.

The band shared the following update from Sykes, "Hey everyone, I'm gutted to announce we have to cancel the remainder of our American tour. I've ruptured my right vocal chord, and I've been told if I don't rest it immediately, I'm in serious danger of doing permanent damage.

"I've been trying my best to fulfill our commitments as I really hate letting you guys down, not to mention these shows have been literally the most fun ever - but at this point me singing would be the equivalent of a footballer running on a broken leg.. once again I'm so sorry, I hope you all understand."


Related Stories


Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord 2019 In Review

Bring Me The Horizon Release 'Ludens' Video

Bring Me The Horizon Stream New Song 'Ludens'

Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Forest Whitaker For New Video

Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News

Bring Me The Horizon Announce North American Tour

Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord

Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert

Bring Me The Horizon Reveal New Song's Limp Bizkit Connection

Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Dani Filth For New Single

More Bring Me the Horizon News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Lindsey Buckingham Plans First Live Show Since Heart Surgery- Former David Lee Roth Star Jason Becker Shares Good Health News- Top 19 Stories of February 2019 Pt I- more


Reviews
Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Santa's Jukebox: Rob Halford, A Prog Rock Christmas, more

advertisement


Latest News
Lindsey Buckingham Plans First Live Show Since Heart Surgery

Former David Lee Roth Star Jason Becker Shares Good Health News

Pink Floyd Release Video For Alternate 'Learning To Fly'

Whitesnake Expand Flesh & Blood European Tour

Rolling Stones Sweep The 2019 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Gemini Syndrome Finish Their Album Trilogy

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion 2019 In Review

Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.