Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord 2019 In Review

Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord was a top 19 story of Feb. 2019: Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes ruptured one of his vocal chord, which has forced the band to cancel the final two dates of their First Love Tour.

The band shared the following update from Sykes, "Hey everyone, I'm gutted to announce we have to cancel the remainder of our American tour. I've ruptured my right vocal chord, and I've been told if I don't rest it immediately, I'm in serious danger of doing permanent damage.

"I've been trying my best to fulfill our commitments as I really hate letting you guys down, not to mention these shows have been literally the most fun ever - but at this point me singing would be the equivalent of a footballer running on a broken leg.. once again I'm so sorry, I hope you all understand."





