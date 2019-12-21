.

Don't Count Out Idea Of Nickelback Making A Metal Album 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-21-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Nickelback

Don't Count Out Idea Of Nickelback Making A Metal Album was a top 19 story of Feb. 2019: Imagine for a moment that Nickelback decided to go to 11 by recording a metal album, even possibly a Slayer tribute record. The idea isn't as far fetched as it might seem and one member says that fans shouldn't count it out.

Bassist Mike Kroeger spoke about the possibility with Wall Of Sound and shared his and his bandmates love of metal and his desire to explore making the heavy rock that fuels him.

The interviewer mentioned that the group's "Feed The Machine" album had heavier and prog elements to it and they asked Mike is he would consider making an heavier album with metal tones. He responded, "I would love to. Metal is what makes me go, it's what I listen to without fail.

"If we could actually sink in and do a metal album, all four of us would love it. I know that we're all - on differing scales - metalheads at our core. We all know everything about the Big Four - Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer.

"I would do a Slayer cover album if I could. That's where my heart lies. There are just never enough hours in the day to do everything, but let's just say I wouldn't count it out."


Related Stories


Don't Count Out Idea Of Nickelback Making A Metal Album 2019 In Review

Don't Count Out Idea Of Nickelback Making A Metal Album

More Nickelback News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Lindsey Buckingham Plans First Live Show Since Heart Surgery- Former David Lee Roth Star Jason Becker Shares Good Health News- Top 19 Stories of February 2019 Pt I- more


Reviews
Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Santa's Jukebox: Rob Halford, A Prog Rock Christmas, more

advertisement


Latest News
Lindsey Buckingham Plans First Live Show Since Heart Surgery

Former David Lee Roth Star Jason Becker Shares Good Health News

Pink Floyd Release Video For Alternate 'Learning To Fly'

Whitesnake Expand Flesh & Blood European Tour

Rolling Stones Sweep The 2019 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Gemini Syndrome Finish Their Album Trilogy

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion 2019 In Review

Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.