Don't Count Out Idea Of Nickelback Making A Metal Album 2019 In Review

Don't Count Out Idea Of Nickelback Making A Metal Album

Don't Count Out Idea Of Nickelback Making A Metal Album was a top 19 story of Feb. 2019: Imagine for a moment that Nickelback decided to go to 11 by recording a metal album, even possibly a Slayer tribute record. The idea isn't as far fetched as it might seem and one member says that fans shouldn't count it out.

Bassist Mike Kroeger spoke about the possibility with Wall Of Sound and shared his and his bandmates love of metal and his desire to explore making the heavy rock that fuels him.

The interviewer mentioned that the group's "Feed The Machine" album had heavier and prog elements to it and they asked Mike is he would consider making an heavier album with metal tones. He responded, "I would love to. Metal is what makes me go, it's what I listen to without fail.

"If we could actually sink in and do a metal album, all four of us would love it. I know that we're all - on differing scales - metalheads at our core. We all know everything about the Big Four - Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer.

"I would do a Slayer cover album if I could. That's where my heart lies. There are just never enough hours in the day to do everything, but let's just say I wouldn't count it out."





