Gemini Syndrome Finish Their Album Trilogy

Gemini Syndrome have announced that they have wrapped up recording their third album in their trilogy of releases and they will be revealing the first single early next year.

The new album is the band's first to feature their new guitarist Meegs Rascon of Coal Chamber fame and was recorded with producer Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead). .

Drummer Brian Steele Medina shared, "We've worked long and hard to bring the third chapter of this trilogy to light. Our collective blood, sweat, & tears went into the creation process and we can't wait to finally unleash this new music."





