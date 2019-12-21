.

Journey's Neal Schon Had Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-21-2019

Journey

Journey's Neal Schon Had Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery was a top 19 story of Feb. 2019: Journey guitarist Neal Schon underwent emergency surgery in February to have his "inflamed-infected gallbladder" removed and reports that he is doing much better.

The legendary musician tweeted, "Had to go into ER last night very inflamed-infected Gallbladder taken out and honestly couldn't feel better ? Just need a few days. I've apparently had this for the last 3 1/2 years and didn't know it! I thought it was parasites. I'm feeling better then ever. CU soon Friends!"

He followed up with, "I'd like to thank Dr Minnis for doing such an amazing job and All Marin General Hospital for Being incredibly Kind Ros- Keith & My beautiful Wife Michaele for alway continually being by my side and showing me what love really is"


