Rolling Stones Sweep The 2019 hennemusic Rock News Awards

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones swept top honors in the 2019 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily rock music news site announced earlier this week.

The iconic band captured the titles of Rock News Artist Of The Year and Rock News Story Of The Year in a year that saw them delay the start of a North American tour after frontman Mick Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery in April.

"The Rolling Stones made headlines throughout 2019, but none bigger than Mick Jagger's update following heart surgery in New York," says Publisher Bruce Henne. "hennemusic readers followed Mick's status and celebratory return to the concert stage for the No Filter tour, while also earning the group four of the Top 10 places in the Rock News Story Of The Year category."

The Rolling Stones were the most read-about artist in both hennemusic categories, which are determined by music fans: total page views determine the Rock News Story Of The Year, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months. Read more and see the Top 10 lists here.

