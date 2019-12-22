.

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-22-2019

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music was a top 19 story of Feb. 2019: Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan says that a new album from the legendary band is "real" and Axl Rose has some "really cool" music for the effort, but the record is happening organically without a masterplan.

McKagan was asked about the new album During a satellite radio interview and responded, "Oh, it's real, but the fun part and the cool part about Guns N' Roses is we don't really talk about it, and what happens next just happens. It's never been that band that there's a direct schedule of how we do things.

"I've heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has... really cool stuff he's been working on, so I'm excited about the possibilities with that, of course. I don't mean to get anybody rabid. (A new album) will happen when it happens, that's for sure."


