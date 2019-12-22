KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach 2019 In Review

KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach was a top 19 story of Feb. 2019: KISS frontman Paul Stanley has been accused of lip-syncing during the band's live performances, which has prompted Sebastian Bach to refute the claims after watching the band at one of the shows of their farewell tour.

The accusations that Stanley has been using backing tracks live have comes from radio personality Eddie Trunk, as well as fans on social media, apparently from watching video clips of recent performances.

The former Skid Row frontman, who attended a concert in Anaheim, Ca countered such claims, via Twitter. He said, "I am saying that I went to see Kiss and I f***ing saw Kiss. I listened to Paul Stanley sing his ass off LIVE."

Bach also responded to a tweet by Trunk and replies that it received. He said, "What shows on this Kiss tour did you guys go to? Because of course you wouldn't offer an opinion on a show you didn't even go to? Right?"

In other exchanges, Bach replied, "Kiss hit the exact same notes last night in Anaheim that they did in their 30s. I don't know what show you went to". And "Kiss is not lip syncing. There are too busy putting on the greatest rock show you will ever see. Or not."





