Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars 2019 In Review

Bruce Henne | 12-22-2019

Queen

(hennemusic) Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars was a top 19 story of Feb. 2019: Queen opened the 2019 Academy Awards in Los Angeles as their biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", took home four Oscars at the 91st annual ceremony.

Queen and Adam Lambert delivered a medley of the band's 1977 classics "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions" at the Dolby Theatre event, which saw the film awarded Best Actor honors to Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, and technical production honors in the fields of Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Film Editing.

"Thank you Queen. Thank you guys for allowing me to be the tiniest part of your phenomenal, extraordinary legacy. I am forever in your debt," said Malek while accepting his award. "We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself. The fact that I'm celebrating him and his story with you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this. I am the son of immigrants from Egypt, I'm a first-generation American, and part of my story is being written right now."

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, "Bohemian Rhapsody" follows Queen from their creation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance; a recently-released and expanded home edition of the project is available on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Watch the performance and Queen related video clips from the broadcast here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars 2019 In Review

