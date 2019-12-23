Airbourne Announce North American Tour

Airbourne have announced that they will be hitting the road next spring for a North American tour in support of their new album "Boneshaker"/

They will be kicking off the trek on April 30th in New York City at the Gramercy Theatre and will conclude the trek on May 23rd in Montreal, QC at the Corona Theatre.

Joel O'Keeffe shared his excitement about the tour, "We're mega pumped up to the max to bring the 'Boneshaker World Tour' to the USA. We've been blazing non-stop across Europe and Australasia and now we're coming your way USA to kick your ass!"



The band will also be appearing at several of the major music festivals next spring. See all of the dates below:

4/30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

5/1 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

5/2 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

5/3 - Concord, NC - Epicenter Festival*

5/6 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock/House of Blues

5/7 - Dallas, TX - Three Links Deep Ellum

5/9 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

5/10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville*

5/11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

5/12 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

5/14 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

5/16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

5/18 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

5/19 - London, ON - London Music Hall

5/20 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

5/22 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

5/23 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

*Festival Date





