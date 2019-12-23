All Hail The Yeti Announce New Member, Begin Recording

All Hail The Yeti have shared some big news with fans including a new member, a new management deal, the release of a new lyric video and that they have entered the studio to begin their next EP.

Frontman Connor Garritty has shared that the band have recruited new guitarist Dave Vanderlinde and have inked with The Oracle Management. He says, "Dave has an unbelievable talent. The writing process has been painless and some of the most fun we've had in a long time. His guitar playing is exactly what AHTY needed. Add that to his personality and hunger for success and you have the perfect combination.

"The Oracle's Dez Fafara and I have been friends for a very long time. He is probably the most responsible for my music career starting in California so many years ago. Circle back two decades and now the team is right where it needs to be. He is driven, smart, no bullsh*t and that's exactly what this band needs."

The band is working with producer Steve Evetts (Sepultura, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence, DevilDriver) at the Omen Room in Orange County, CA on their forthcoming EP. Garritty had this, "Sometimes when things need a new fire you have to go to the source of the flame.

"Steve is a genius and we could not be happier. Everything is sounding huge, and we have no doubt that this will be some of our best material yet. We are very anxious to unleash this beast on the world and we can't wait for all our fans to be able to experience this life with us. HAIL!"

Finally, the group has released a lyric video for the song "Felo De Se," which comes from their last album, "Highway Crosses." Watch it here.





