.

All Hail The Yeti Announce New Member, Begin Recording

William Lee | 12-23-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

All Hail The Yeti

All Hail The Yeti have shared some big news with fans including a new member, a new management deal, the release of a new lyric video and that they have entered the studio to begin their next EP.

Frontman Connor Garritty has shared that the band have recruited new guitarist Dave Vanderlinde and have inked with The Oracle Management. He says, "Dave has an unbelievable talent. The writing process has been painless and some of the most fun we've had in a long time. His guitar playing is exactly what AHTY needed. Add that to his personality and hunger for success and you have the perfect combination.

"The Oracle's Dez Fafara and I have been friends for a very long time. He is probably the most responsible for my music career starting in California so many years ago. Circle back two decades and now the team is right where it needs to be. He is driven, smart, no bullsh*t and that's exactly what this band needs."

The band is working with producer Steve Evetts (Sepultura, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence, DevilDriver) at the Omen Room in Orange County, CA on their forthcoming EP. Garritty had this, "Sometimes when things need a new fire you have to go to the source of the flame.

"Steve is a genius and we could not be happier. Everything is sounding huge, and we have no doubt that this will be some of our best material yet. We are very anxious to unleash this beast on the world and we can't wait for all our fans to be able to experience this life with us. HAIL!"

Finally, the group has released a lyric video for the song "Felo De Se," which comes from their last album, "Highway Crosses." Watch it here.


Related Stories


All Hail The Yeti Announce New Member, Begin Recording

More All Hail The Yeti News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Member Thought Band Was Over After UYI- Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Christmas Playlist- Pete Townshend Believes The Who Invented Metal- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more


Reviews
The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Member Thought Band Was Over After UYI

Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Christmas Playlist

Pete Townshend Believes The Who Invented Metal

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Preparing For Solo Tour

Styx Singer Not Concerned About Rock Hall Induction

Airbourne Announce North American Tour

Overkill, Exhorder and Hydraform Announce US Tour

Dark Fortress Share New Song 'Pulling at Threads'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.