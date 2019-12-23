Bowling For Soup Deliver A Nice Night For An Evening

Bowling For Soup are helping fans chill out this Christmas with the release of a reworking of some of their songs with the "A Nice Night For An Evening" Volumes 1 and 2 collections.

The band teamed up with pianist Scott Simons to take on some of their hits like Almost, High School Never Ends, 1985 and Girl All The Bad Guys Want plus fan favorites like Life After Lisa, Hey Diane, Two Seater in a mellower piano arrangements.

Jaret Reddick had this to say, "This is an idea I have had forever. But one that I just didn't know how to make happen. I mean, who would buy this, right?!?! All the BFS songs, easy listening style...and you can listen at work, in the nursery, or even at your wedding?!?!

"Ok..I would buy that! So I did! And now it is a reality for everyone to stream, buy, or whatever they are doing to get music these days! Two albums at once! Go get your chill on!" Check out the trailer here





