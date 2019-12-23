.

Overkill, Exhorder and Hydraform Announce US Tour

Michael Angulia | 12-23-2019

Overkill

Overkill have announced that they will be hitting the road in late February for their Wings Over USA tour that will feature support from Exhorder and Hydraform.

They will be launching the tour on February 26th in Anaheim, Ca at the House of Blues and will wrap things up with March 14th in Montclair NJ with a special show at the Wellmont Theater that will include M.O.D. featuring Billy Milano and Demolition Hammer.

Frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth had this to say,: "Let's get this show on the road, 'Wings Over The USA', round two! We are bringing two heavy hitters with us, Exhorder and Hydraform, in what will shape up to be a sledgehammer-thrash fest. Looking forward to seeing you all! Horns up!" See the dates below:

Feb. 26 - Anaheim CA - House of Blues
Feb. 27 - San Francisco CA - Slims
Feb. 28 - Las Vegas NV - House of Blues
Feb. 29 - San Diego CA - House of Blues
Mar. 01 - Phoenix AZ - Crecent Ballroom
Mar. 02 - Albuquerque NM - Sunshine Theater
Mar. 04 - San Antonio TX - Aztec
Mar. 05 - Corpus Christi TX - House of Rock
Mar. 06 - Houston TX - Warehouse
Mar. 07 - Dallas TX - Gas Monkey
Mar. 08 - New Orleans LA - House of Blues
Mar. 09 - Tampa FL - The Ritz
Mar. 10 - Orlando FL - House of Blues
Mar. 11 - Atlanta GA - Buckhead
Mar. 12 - Charlotte NC - Underground @ The Fillmore
Mar. 13 - Silver Springs MD - The Fillmore
Mar. 14 - Montclair NJ - Wellmont Theater *

* with M.O.D. featuring Billy Milano and Demolition Hammer


