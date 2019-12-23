Overkill, Exhorder and Hydraform Announce US Tour

Overkill have announced that they will be hitting the road in late February for their Wings Over USA tour that will feature support from Exhorder and Hydraform.

They will be launching the tour on February 26th in Anaheim, Ca at the House of Blues and will wrap things up with March 14th in Montclair NJ with a special show at the Wellmont Theater that will include M.O.D. featuring Billy Milano and Demolition Hammer.

Frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth had this to say,: "Let's get this show on the road, 'Wings Over The USA', round two! We are bringing two heavy hitters with us, Exhorder and Hydraform, in what will shape up to be a sledgehammer-thrash fest. Looking forward to seeing you all! Horns up!" See the dates below:

Feb. 26 - Anaheim CA - House of Blues

Feb. 27 - San Francisco CA - Slims

Feb. 28 - Las Vegas NV - House of Blues

Feb. 29 - San Diego CA - House of Blues

Mar. 01 - Phoenix AZ - Crecent Ballroom

Mar. 02 - Albuquerque NM - Sunshine Theater

Mar. 04 - San Antonio TX - Aztec

Mar. 05 - Corpus Christi TX - House of Rock

Mar. 06 - Houston TX - Warehouse

Mar. 07 - Dallas TX - Gas Monkey

Mar. 08 - New Orleans LA - House of Blues

Mar. 09 - Tampa FL - The Ritz

Mar. 10 - Orlando FL - House of Blues

Mar. 11 - Atlanta GA - Buckhead

Mar. 12 - Charlotte NC - Underground @ The Fillmore

Mar. 13 - Silver Springs MD - The Fillmore

Mar. 14 - Montclair NJ - Wellmont Theater *

* with M.O.D. featuring Billy Milano and Demolition Hammer





