Foo Fighters Revisit The Colour And The Shape On New EP

Bruce Henne | 12-24-2019

Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters revisit material from their 1997 album, "The Colour And The Shape", on the latest EP from the band's ongoing archive series.

"00979725" presents six songs from the era, including a slow version of "Up In Arms" and an acoustic take of "See You" - both previously available as b-sides to the set's lead single, "Monkey Wrench"; "Dear Lover", a b-side to the "My Hero" single; and, a single mix of "Walking After You" that appeared on "The X-Files: The Album", a soundtrack to the 1998 film, "The X-Files."

The EP also features a pair of live recordings from a May 1997 appearance at the BBC, including "I'll Stick Around" and a cover of Killing Joke's "Requiem" from that band's 1980 eponymous debut studio album.

The Foo Fighters' second record, "The Colour And The Shape" reached No. 10 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the country.

The group launched the archival series in July as the band toured throughout 2019, with an eye to some new music in their future.

"Well, from what I've heard from our fearless leader, Dave Grohl, he has a lot of demos that he's worked on," drummer Taylor Hawkins revealed during a stop in Glasgow, Scotland. "And I think we'll start, once this [European] tour is over... I think not too soon after that, we'll start the process of putting the songs together as a band.

"It's a long process - we do a lot of demoing and stuff - but I think that we'll have, I'm hoping, I think we'll have a new record by next year. We should."

Grohl confirmed the project during a September 28 headlining set at Rock In Rio in Brazil, where he told the crowd: "We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It's good, it's good." Stream the EP here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Foo Fighters Revisit The Colour And The Shape On New EP

