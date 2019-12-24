Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music 2019 In Review

Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music was a top 19 story of Mar. 2019: Rush frontman Geddy Lee is enjoying the legendary band's retirement and recently release his "Big Beautiful Book Of Bass" and the vocalist and multi-instrumentalists seems in no hurry to rush back into making new music.

Lee spoke with Premier Guitar recently about the new book and during the chat he asked if he was making in plans for new music. He responded, "I'm afraid I don't really have a plan at this stage. I don't know where I'm headed musically.

"My attitude is that I've been part of an amazing collaboration with two guys that I have so much respect for and for so many years, and we were very purposeful in our time together.

"The book has been a very cool way for me to transition out of that scenario, and now I feel like I'm in a position to truly clear the deck and hit the reset button, and see what I have to say musically.

"I need to give myself time to experiment with that and see what comes out that I feel strong enough to be a worthy thing to do next. I have no idea where that's going to take me.

"When I mess around at home, I'm sort of all over the map. But that's also usually how a Rush album starts. I don't imagine that whatever I do next will be drastically different, but because I have more guitars now, I'm playing more guitar in the studio and getting ideas that way.

"Stylistically speaking, I never felt like I was missing anything in the context of Rush because anything goes in that group. When I jam, I jam all over the place, but whether or not I'm going to follow it any one specific direction in the future, I have no idea. I never had any musical frustrations in Rush. It was a totally fulfilling experience for me."





