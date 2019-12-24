.

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-24-2019

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes was a top 19 story of Mar. 2019: Since Journey's Neal Schon and former singer Steve Perry reconnected at the band's 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction, Neal has been expressing his interest in rekindling their friendship or even possibly working together, but the guitarist now says he is putting those hopes on the backburner.

Schon recently kicked off his Journey Through Time tour and spoke with AZ Central ahead of his March 1st concert in Phoenix. During the chat the subject of Steve Perry came up and Neal responded, . "I'm gonna not say anything more about it. I've gone way out on a limb in so many different ways and all I can tell you is that he's not contacted me to have that coffee yet. So I'm just gonna give it a rest."

Perry released his new album "Traces" late last year and Neal had this to say about it, "Did I listen to his record? "Yeah, I listened to his record. And I hear a lot of emotion in it. I understood where the record was coming from and I thought he sounded very good.

"I said, 'Well, if we ever got together, I definitely know where I'd go with him, in more of a blues and R&B thing.' But I'm just gonna leave it alone because it just seems like he wants to have his own time to do things and not have a bunch of people talking to him about 'Are you gonna get together with Neal? Are you gonna do JOURNEY?' And all those answers are always, 'No. No. No. No.' But then every once in a while, he says something that gives you the feeling that he's open to it. But after a while, you just have to leave things alone and let them take their own course."


