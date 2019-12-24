Metallica Working On Music For New Album While On Tour 2019 In Review

Metallica Working On Music For New Album While On Tour was a top 19 story of Mar. 2019: Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo revealed the exciting news that the band has been jamming new song ideas while they embarked on their world tour and he expects their new album to come a lot quicker than previous efforts.

Trujillo spoke with The Music Podcast and in an excerpt of the chat, they quote him as saying, "We have a zone we call 'The Tuning Room' which is a space where we can jam and warm up before the show. We're always in there coming up with ideas and you may get a few seconds of an idea but everything is recorded, always. And then of course at home, everyone has got ideas."

He also said, "I'm excited about the next record because I believe it will also be a culmination of [Death Magnetic and Hardwired] and another journey. There's no shortage of original ideas, that's the beauty of being in this band."

Robert then promised, "It will come a lot sooner than the previous two did... this time around I think we'll be able to jump on it a lot quicker and jump in the studio and start working.

"We're all vowed to get this one going sooner than later. Now, how soon? I don't know. We've been touring non-stop. It's been over two years now. At some point, sure, we'll need to take a little bit of a break. It's sort of the right thing for us to do because we've been going so hard."





