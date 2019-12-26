.

Metallica Guitarist 'Ready To Go' With New Album 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-26-2019

Metallica

Metallica Guitarist 'Ready To Go' With New Album was a top 19 story of April 2019: Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett says that he has a lot of material for the band's next studio album and is ready to go to work on the effort and they hope to avoid a long wait to release the follow up to 2016's "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct".

"Hardwired" took eight years to be delivered after their 2008 effort "Death Magnetic" and Kirk spoke to Mixdown magazine about the long time between releases and hopes to deliver the next album sooner.

He said, "When I was 13-14 years old, bands put out albums every year. Seriously, KISS put out an album every eight months. None of this eight years between albums.

"None of us are very comfortable with the fact it's been so long, because that is a long time. We're hoping to avoid that this time around. We're in our third year since 'Hardwired'. Maybe we can get a bit more focus and go into the studio a bit sooner. I have a ton of material. I've over-compensated, so I'm ready to go anytime."


