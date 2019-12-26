.

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-26-2019

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee was a top 19 story of April 2019: Ozzy Osbourne did not snort ants as claimed by Motley Crue in The Dirt book and biopic, according to the former guitarist for the Black Sabbath frontman.

A scene in the book and the recently released film portrays Ozzy trying to outdo Nikki Sixx and he begins by snorting a line of ants, but Jake says that the incident did not happen like that.

Lee told Tone-Talk "I was there, and I never saw ants. I was right there. He snorted a little spider. There was not a trail of f***ing ants there. Tommy [Lee] says it, Nikki says it, Ozzy says it - they were f***ed up. I was not. ... I don't care what the other guys say - there was no ants."

The story told by Motley Crue has Ozzy then lapping up his own urine from the ground and challenging Nikki to do the same but Osbourne then rushed in a lapped up Sixx's.

Jake remembers it this way, "They were in the swimming pool, and they kind of raced, and, of course, Ozzy lost. And [then] a push-up contest, and, of course, Ozzy lost. Ozzy was getting tired of losing, and he stepped it up."

He then said that Ozzy, "got this weird look on his face. He was sitting on the concrete, and piss started flowing out underneath him. And he was obviously doing a lot of vitamins, 'cause [it] was, like, lime green. So Nikki Sixx, I remember, pissed on the girl he was with. She was lounging. She was not happy about it. Ozzy pissed on the ground. [Sixx] saw that and he went over and pissed on the girl that he was with in the lounge chair. And that's when Ozzy bent over and started licking his own green piss up."

That proved to be too much for Jake. He said then, "That's where I said, 'Okay, I'm outta here'. Not only is that happening, there's families on the other side of the pool - children and mothers and fathers looking horrified, like, 'What the f*** is going on over there?'"


