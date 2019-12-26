.

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-26-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

KISS

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play was a top 19 story of April 2019: KISS recently kicked off their lengthy farewell tour but frontman Paul Stanley has revealed that the band has already thought ahead to the last song that they will play together during their very last show.

Stanley was interviewed by The Australian program Sunday night and was asked what song would play as the final encore during the last show of their End Of The Road tour.

He responded, "The last song has to be 'Rock And Roll All Nite And Party Every Day'. That is the rock anthem that connects the world. It was the start of other people coming up with anthems. They really didn't exist, per se. So, 'Rock And Roll All Nite And Party Every Day', that's a song that just connects with people on all different levels."


Related Stories


Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play 2019 In Review

KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour 2019 In Review

KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach 2019 In Review

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Halt 2019 In Review

KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band 2019 In Review

Ace Frehley Slammed Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks' 2019 In Review

KISS Recruit David Lee Roth For Final Leg Of Farewell Tour

KISS Joined By Special Guest At Farewell Tour Stop

KISS Icon Ace Frehley Fighting Reported Restraining Order

Ace Frehley Recruits Former KISS Guitarist For Solo Album

More KISS News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Top 19 Stories Of April 2019: Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed- AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Studio- Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion- more


Reviews
5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony 2019 In Review

AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gave First Update Following Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play 2019 In Review

Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall 2019 In Review

Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Had Emergency Surgery 2019 In Review

Metallica Guitarist 'Ready To Go' With New Album 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.