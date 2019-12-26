Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play 2019 In Review

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play was a top 19 story of April 2019: KISS recently kicked off their lengthy farewell tour but frontman Paul Stanley has revealed that the band has already thought ahead to the last song that they will play together during their very last show.

Stanley was interviewed by The Australian program Sunday night and was asked what song would play as the final encore during the last show of their End Of The Road tour.

He responded, "The last song has to be 'Rock And Roll All Nite And Party Every Day'. That is the rock anthem that connects the world. It was the start of other people coming up with anthems. They really didn't exist, per se. So, 'Rock And Roll All Nite And Party Every Day', that's a song that just connects with people on all different levels."





