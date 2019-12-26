Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gave First Update Following Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gave First Update Following Heart Surgery was a top 19 story of April 2019: Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has shared his first update with fans on his status following heart surgery in a New York hospital on April 4.

The 75-year-old rocker, who had a procedure done to replace a valve in his heart, is currently resting and expected to make a full recovery. "Thank you everyone for all your messages of support," Jagger shared on social media, "I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job."

The singer's health issue led to the postponement of the band's 2019 No Filter tour of North America, which was set to begin later this month in Miami Gardens, FL. Read more here.

