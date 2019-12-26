.

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gave First Update Following Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Bruce Henne | 12-26-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gave First Update Following Heart Surgery was a top 19 story of April 2019: Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has shared his first update with fans on his status following heart surgery in a New York hospital on April 4.

The 75-year-old rocker, who had a procedure done to replace a valve in his heart, is currently resting and expected to make a full recovery. "Thank you everyone for all your messages of support," Jagger shared on social media, "I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job."

The singer's health issue led to the postponement of the band's 2019 No Filter tour of North America, which was set to begin later this month in Miami Gardens, FL. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gave First Update Following Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones Sweep The 2019 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Rolling Stones Days Of Rage Documentary Set For Release

U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Jumpin Jack Flash' Video

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Previews Documentary

Rolling Stones Release Video From Upcoming Package

Rolling Stones Share Live Video For 1969 Classic

Rolling Stones Announce Bridges To Buenos Aires

Rolling Stones Set Record With No Filter Tour

More Rolling Stones News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Top 19 Stories Of April 2019: Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed- AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Studio- Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion- more


Reviews
5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony 2019 In Review

AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gave First Update Following Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play 2019 In Review

Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall 2019 In Review

Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Had Emergency Surgery 2019 In Review

Metallica Guitarist 'Ready To Go' With New Album 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.