Christian Rocker Wants To Help Van Halen Make New Album 2019 In Review

Christian Rocker Wants To Help Van Halen Make New Album was a top 19 story of May 2019: Stryper frontman Michael Sweet shared his love of Van Halen and revealed that he would love to team up with the band to create a new album that harkens back to the legendary group's first three studio albums.

Sweet shared his dream of working with Van Halen during an interview and also revealed that he was not a big fan of the group's 2012 album "A Different Kind Of Truth".

He said of the album, "I'm a huge Van Halen fan, about as big as they come, and I've always loved the band and everything, and I just feel like the last album... You know when you feel like a band is just going through the motions and they're just not giving it their best? That's what I felt with that album. It got some really good reviews, people were saying, 'This is great. This is great', and I'm just kind of sitting there reading them, thinking, 'Okay, I'm hearing something completely different than these people are hearing, apparently.' And I have absolutely no clue what I am talking about, because I just didn't get it. I didn't get it. There's qualities there that you've come to expect that are still there that you love - you know, Eddie's playing... Eddie could play two notes and cause chins to drop, 'cause he's Eddie. But... I don't know, man."

But he feels that he could help Van Halen recapture their early sound on a new album. He said, Chances are in this lifetime it'll never happen, but if it ever did, and we co-produced [a new album] together, and I was able, as a fan, a singer, a guitar player, a writer, to pull that out of them, I guarantee you it would be the best Van Halen album since [their first three albums]."

"I can say that without even any hesitation at all, because, in a perfect world again, if they agreed to it, and we all worked together and went for that, I guarantee you it would happen and the world would be going, 'What the eff just happened?'"

He shared his vision about how it sound, "We don't wanna hear Van Halen doing a modern song with no guitar solos. You wanna hear Van Halen like you heard it on 'Van Halen' and 'II' and 'Women And Children First'. That's the Van Halen we all know and love, and that was the fire; a burning, ignited, raging fire."





Related Stories

Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony 2019 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics 2019 In Review

David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion 2019 In Review

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion 2019 In Review

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary 2019 In Review

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite 2019 In Review

Van Halen Was Backwards To Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar Would Apologize To Eddie and Alex Van Halen

More Van Halen News



