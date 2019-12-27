Halford Says Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion An Open Book

With Judas Priest in the running for their long delayed induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year, hopes are running high that former guitarist K.K. Downing will join them at the event if get the nod.

Frontman Rob Halford was asked about a possible reunion at the induction event if the band gets voted in for the class of 2020 during a recent interview.

He responded, "With something like the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, there's a tinge of 'what if' [and] 'whatever. It's an open book.I know what you're alluding to, and as I've had to [say] in the past, it's just a case of 'wait and see'. But it's a celebration, and it's 50 years of Priest, and, man, it's gonna be great. Should we get in, it's gonna be amazing."

In a follow up question, the host mentioned the controversary surrounding KISS and original members for their 2014 induction. Rob replied that Judas Priest is "not the first band that this has happened to, and on the day, some things turn out the way a lot of people want 'em.

"I was thinking about this the other day. And this thing came into my head: 'Jim, the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or of the one.' Spock [in] 'Star Trek'. When he goes in the radiation room. Isn't that great? That's a t-shirt, or an inspirational card." Check out the full interview here





