.

Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit Video Passes 1 Billion Views

Bruce Henne | 12-27-2019

Nirvana

(hennemusic) Nirvana's 1991 smash, "Smells Like Teen Spirit", has passed 1 billion views on YouTube. Posted to YouTube in June of 2009, the clip reached the landmark view milestone in ten and a half years.

The band announced the milestone achievement on social media, with bassist Krist Novoselic sharing the news with a retweet, adding "Thanks to you all!!!!"

Directed by Samuel Bayer, the video filmed on a soundstage in Culver City, CA on August 17, 1991, just a few weeks before the song would be issued as the lead single from the Seattle outfit's second studio album.

"Smells Like Teen Spirit" would reach No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 while "Nevermind" would go on to become the group's first US chart-topper when it knocked Michael Jackson's "Dangerous" out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 after that record sold four million copies in its first month following release. Watch the video and see the tweet here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


