.

Rolling Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance 2019 In Review

Bruce Henne | 12-28-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

John Lennon

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance was a top 19 story of June 2019: The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a performance of a Beatles classic by the John Lennon-led supergroup The Dirty Mac as part of a newly-released series of expanded reissues of their 1968 concert special, "Rock And Roll Circus."

With Lennon on guitar and vocals, Eric Clapton on guitar, Keith Richards on bass and Mitch Mitchell of The Jimi Hendrix Experience on drums, the lineup delivered a live version of "Yer Blues", from The Beatles' self-titled 1968 double album (aka The White Album), just three weeks after its release.

Lennon's appearance - filmed at the event before a live audience in London - marked his first live performance outside of The Beatles. Directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, "Rock And Roll Circus" centers on the original line up of The Rolling Stones, who serve as both the show's hosts and featured attraction; the event also included performances by The Who, Jethro Tull, Taj Mahal, Marianne Faithfull and Yoko Ono.

"It was an incredible shoot, I think, 36 hours or something," recalls Richards. "I remember not remembering everything towards the end... but it was fun... we went through two audiences... wore one out... it was great!"

Originally conceived as a BBC-TV special to promote the band's "Beggars Banquet" album, those plans were abandoned in the wake of Brian Jones' departure and subsequent death, with the film remaining unreleased until 1996. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance 2019 In Review

Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance

Donnie Vie Releases Video For Cover Of John Lennon Classic

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song

John Lennon 140-Track 'Imagine' Collection Set For Release

John Lennon Imagine Film Expanded and Restored For Movie Theater Release

John Lennon Commemorative Forever Stamp Announced

Cheap Trick's Next Album To Feature John Lennon Cover

More John Lennon News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Top 19 Stories Of June 2019: Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion- Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction- more


Reviews
5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion 2019 In Review

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album 2019 In Review

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer 2019 In Review

KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee 2019 In Review

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song 2019 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces' 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.