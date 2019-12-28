Rolling Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance was a top 19 story of June 2019: The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a performance of a Beatles classic by the John Lennon-led supergroup The Dirty Mac as part of a newly-released series of expanded reissues of their 1968 concert special, "Rock And Roll Circus."

With Lennon on guitar and vocals, Eric Clapton on guitar, Keith Richards on bass and Mitch Mitchell of The Jimi Hendrix Experience on drums, the lineup delivered a live version of "Yer Blues", from The Beatles' self-titled 1968 double album (aka The White Album), just three weeks after its release.

Lennon's appearance - filmed at the event before a live audience in London - marked his first live performance outside of The Beatles. Directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, "Rock And Roll Circus" centers on the original line up of The Rolling Stones, who serve as both the show's hosts and featured attraction; the event also included performances by The Who, Jethro Tull, Taj Mahal, Marianne Faithfull and Yoko Ono.

"It was an incredible shoot, I think, 36 hours or something," recalls Richards. "I remember not remembering everything towards the end... but it was fun... we went through two audiences... wore one out... it was great!"

Originally conceived as a BBC-TV special to promote the band's "Beggars Banquet" album, those plans were abandoned in the wake of Brian Jones' departure and subsequent death, with the film remaining unreleased until 1996. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





