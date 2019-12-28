.

There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-28-2019

There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee was a top 19 story of June 2019: Rush icon Geddy Lee says that there are no plans to do any more projects with the band, following the end of their unofficial retirement tour back in 2015.

Lee is busy promoting his book "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass" and was asked what he plans to do next during a recent BBC Radio 6 interview.

He responded, "I don't know what my next step is. Rush basically stopped touring in 2015, and although we remain pals, there's no plans to do any more Rush projects.

"Alex has been doing a variety of guest spots here and there, and he's digging that. And I've been working on this book, and now I'm shamelessly promoting the book, travelling around the world.

"So, when this is all done and the dust settles, I'll go back and look at those hundreds of bass guitars that are staring me in the face guiltily and I'll figure out what the next step is."


