Def Leppard And Motley Crue Still Working Out Stadium Tour Details

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott says that organizers of their upcoming stadium tour with Motley Crue are still working on which band will take the headlining spot in which city of the trek.

Elliott appeared on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation to discuss the 2020 summer trek that will feature support from Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. He was asked if Leppard and Motley would be equal time and asked about rotating headline spots. He responded, "I think they're still working on who gets [to take the closing slot] where.

"We're very flexible when it comes to stuff like that. If somebody's got a favorite town or it's their hometown, they can have it. We did that with Journey ,we let them have San Francisco, because it was the honorable thing to do; we got New York.

"So, yeah, it's 30 shows, and it'll be 15 each. But everybody gets their full production. Everybody gets the same amount of time. It's more like a carnival where it doesn't really matter what order everybody is in.

"You've gotta remember ,Joan Jett's gonna go on first. I mean, just look at the catalog of songs that she has. When we went out with Journey 18 months ago, we had, for five or six gigs, we had The Pretenders. Can you imagine what that was like for a stadium full of people listening to a short but very vibrant set by The Pretenders, Chrissie Hynde really doing her thing.

"We had Peter Frampton doing his thing when we were up in Toronto, and that was just amazing. We actually were going out there like fans to watch it. I mean, I bought 'Frampton Comes Alive'; I wanted to see it. I bought every Pretenders album; I wanted to see them.

"And Joan Jett, we've toured with her twice before. She's an incredible artist and such an energetic, just a ball of energy. So, they've got their thing to do as well. They won't be playing as long as we do, of course, but I just think the overall thing is gonna be huge. But, yeah, us and Motley, we'll take it in turns to close out the shows."





