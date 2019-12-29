Judas Priest Gearing Up For A Big 2020

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford is excited about the band's plans for 2020 including the launch of their 50th anniversary tour and possible Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction.

Halford was asked about the group's new year plans during an interview with Q105.7 in Albany, NY. He responded, "We've got the big 50th tour planned. There's been so much work going on behind the scenes since we took a breather from the last 'Firepower' date, which I think was July 1st in Las Vegas. But we're still bringing in some 'Firepower' music on the 50th anniversary that kicks off in Finland next June, I think it is.

"Yeah, it's gonna be a big moment for Priest next year on many fronts, celebrating 50 years of heavy metal. At the same time, we're writing new music, so there'll be another Priest album at some point in the future. We're firing on all cylinders, as they say."

Rob also had this to say about the band's Rock Hall nomination, "It means the world to us, as a British heavy metal band, being honored by this great American institution, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and the hallowed halls full of incredibly talented artists from all walks of life, not just rock and roll. That's what I love about the doors being kicked out, the way the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame welcomes everybody into it.

"So, it's a thrill, man. It's a great honor to be nominated for the second time. And metal fingers crossed that we get in in 2020."





Related Stories

Halford Says Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion An Open Book

Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album 2019 In Review

Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Historic Shows 2019 In Review

Judas Priest In The Studio For Unleashed Anniversary

Judas Priest's Halford Resists K.K. Reunion Question

Judas Priest To Begin Work On Next Album

Judas Priest Reunion On The Table Says Halford

Good Chance Of Judas Priest Reunion For Rock Hall Says KK

Judas Priest Almost Rocked Top Gun Movie

More Judas Priest News



