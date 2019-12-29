.

Rolling Stones Share Video From Bridges To Buenos Aires

Bruce Henne | 12-29-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a 1998 performance video of their 1994 classic, "You Got Me Rocking", from the recently-issued live package, "Bridges To Buenos Aires."

The second single from "Voodoo Lounge" is one of 22 songs featured on the package, which presents the last date of the group's five-night sell-out residency at the River Plate Stadium in the Argentine capital, where they delivered a two-hour-plus set of hits and songs from the then-new "Bridges To Babylon" album.

The previously unreleased concert film has been meticulously restored from the original master tapes, and the audio remixed and remastered from the live multitrack recordings. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Share Video From Bridges To Buenos Aires

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gave First Update Following Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones Sweep The 2019 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Rolling Stones Days Of Rage Documentary Set For Release

U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Jumpin Jack Flash' Video

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Previews Documentary

More Rolling Stones News


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Died With Malcolm Says Original Singer- KISS and Yoshiki Teaming Up For New Year's Eve TV- Def Leppard And Motley Crue Still Working Out Stadium Tour Details- more


Reviews
5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Died With Malcolm Says Original Singer

KISS and Yoshiki Teaming Up For New Year's Eve TV

Def Leppard And Motley Crue Still Working Out Stadium Tour Details

Judas Priest Gearing Up For A Big 2020

Asking Alexandria Expand Album For LP5 DLX

Steven Tyler Spent Years Being Angry At Aerosmith Bandmates

Rolling Stones Share Video From Bridges To Buenos Aires

Singled Out: Jeremiah Tall's Graves



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.