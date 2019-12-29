Rolling Stones Share Video From Bridges To Buenos Aires

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a 1998 performance video of their 1994 classic, "You Got Me Rocking", from the recently-issued live package, "Bridges To Buenos Aires."

The second single from "Voodoo Lounge" is one of 22 songs featured on the package, which presents the last date of the group's five-night sell-out residency at the River Plate Stadium in the Argentine capital, where they delivered a two-hour-plus set of hits and songs from the then-new "Bridges To Babylon" album.

The previously unreleased concert film has been meticulously restored from the original master tapes, and the audio remixed and remastered from the live multitrack recordings. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gave First Update Following Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones Sweep The 2019 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Rolling Stones Days Of Rage Documentary Set For Release

U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Jumpin Jack Flash' Video

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Previews Documentary

More Rolling Stones News



