Greta Van Fleet Changing Direction On New Album 2019 In Review

Greta Van Fleet Changing Direction On New Album was a top 19 story of July 2019: Greta Van Fleet brought classic rock to a new generation with their debut album and the band members say that they are working on "something quite different" for the following album.

The band has drawn comparisons with Led Zeppelin with their 2018 debut album "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army" and band sat down with NME at the Mad Cool festival to discuss their second album.

Jake Kiszka says of the forthcoming record, "There's a little evolution, I suppose, with everything. We're working on something quite different, I suppose. It's interesting, 'cause we never know exactly what an album's gonna look like; it can only be so premeditated.

But as it sort of unfolds now, it's an example of where we are musically right now. So it's definitely much different than 'Anthem Of The Peaceful Army' would have been."

Bassist Sam Kiszka then said, "I think it's really the next step in the evolution of what we want to do." To that Jake added, "Yeah, 'cause now I suppose we have a little bit more leniency on the more outlandish stuff that we wanna do."

Sam continued, "I think as far as the entire intent goes, I think [it's] just incorporating more sounds, more tones, more styles of music, perhaps, and kind of taking a step in the cinematic direction."

Jake then concluded, "I suppose another question on this album as well was, like, 'What hasn't been done and how many rules can we break?' 'Cause that's when you really start creating something unique." Watch the full interview here





