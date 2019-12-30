.

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler 2019 In Review

Bruce Henne | 12-30-2019

Paul McCartney

(hennemusic) Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler was a top 19 story of July 2019: Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler joined Paul McCartney for a performance of The Beatles classic, "Helter Skelter", during a June 28 show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

"Need I say more?" posted the Aerosmith rocker on social media alongside video of his guest appearance during the first of two weekend concerts by McCartney at the venue.

Tyler is the city as Aerosmith continue their "Deuces Are Wild" residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM hotel. The Boston band teamed up with producer Giles Martin - known for creating the soundscape for "The Beatles Love" by Cirque du Soleil show - for the series, which is billed as "one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas." Watch the video of the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler 2019 In Review

