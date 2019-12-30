Rolling Stones Play Song For First Time In 50 Years 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones Play Song For First Time In 50 Years was a top 19 story of July 2019: The Rolling Stones performed a rare cover for first time in 50 years during a July 3 show at FedExField in Landover, MD and video of the performance has been shared online.

Early in the concert, Mick Jagger introduced "Mercy, Mercy" as a song originally done by Don Covay & The Goodtimers; the UK rockers recorded their version of the 1964 US Top 40 hit for their 1965 album, "Out Of Our Heads."

According to setlist.fm, the last time The Rolling Stones performed "Mercy, Mercy" was during a July 5, 1969 free concert event at London's Hyde Park just days following the passing of former guitarist Brian Jones.

"It's a long time ago," Jagger told the crowd, "so we're going to try to remember it."

The Washington show marked the fourth stop on the Stones' No Filter tour, which opened in Chicago, IL on June 21 as Jagger returned to the concert stage for the first time following heart valve replacement surgery in April. Watch video of the performance here.

