Judas Priest Plan To Play Classic Songs Live For First Time

William Lee | 12-31-2019

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says that the band is putting together the set list for their 50th anniversary tour and the trek may feature the band playing some songs from the very first time live.

Halford discussed the plans for the 2020 trek with 102.9 The Hog in Milwaukee and he was asked if the band plans any rarities for the milestone tour.

He responded, "Yes, we are. All the way from 'Rocka Rolla' to 'Firepower'. The thing about our show is we take you on a journey with our music through the decades. It's all about dynamics and presentation and production. So, we've got that.

"We've been building this for quite a while, and we're getting to the stages now of choosing songs. And more likely than not, we'll be pulling out some songs that we've never, ever played before, which gives the show an extra kick.

"But what those songs might be is still in development. But it's gonna be a great show, a great tour. Fifty years of Judas Priest, I can't wait."


