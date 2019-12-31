Queen's Roger Taylor Receiving Royal Honor From Queen Elizabeth

(hennemusic) Queen drummer Roger Taylor has been named an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) as part of Queen Elizabeth's New Year's Honours list.

A member of Queen since its formation in 1970, Taylor is being recognized for his services to music as part of the annual event, which also sees performers Elton John and Olivia Newton-John, among many others, recognized for their work.

"Congratulations Rog OBE!!!," posted guitarist Brian May on Instagram. "What does OBE mean? Well, for all you non-Brits, let me explain. The letters stand for 'Order of the British Empire' - a traditional honor presented to people who have achieved worthy things in the eyes of ... well, the British Monarchy, under advice. It's the beginning of a whole spectrum of honors.

"Next one up is the MBE - 'Member of the British Empire' - and above that is the CBE - 'Commander of the British Empire'. The next level of the game is a KBE - a Knighthood - which entitles the recipient to be known as 'Sir'. I received a KBE some years ago. It doesn't change your life very much apart from giving you some letters to put after your name in correspondence!"

"The award which really moves you to a different place in Society is when they make you a LORD - which entitles you (or requires you) to sit in the House of Lords, participating in the passing of British laws and policies," continued May. "So there ya go! Who decides these things? Well, it's all done quietly behind closed doors by a small committee - but most awards have been lobbied for, by friends and colleagues who feel the person deserves recognition. Thanks, guys! Bri" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen 2019 In Review

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Video Passed 1 Billion Views 2019 In Review

Queen Legend Helped Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs 2019 In Review

Original Member Of Queen Dies 2019 In Review

Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars 2019 In Review

Queen's Adam Lambert Made Secret Cameo In Bohemian Rhapsody 2019 In Review

Queen Release Animated 'Thank God It's Christmas' Video

Queen + Adam Lambert Expand Rhapsody Residency

Queen Icon Brian May Recovering From Surgery

More Queen News



