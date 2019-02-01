News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Foo Fighters Gearing Up For Super Saturday Night Concert

02-01-2019
Foo Fighters

DIRECTV have released some behind-the-scenes interviews for their Super Saturday Night concert which is being headlined by the Foo Fighters ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday.

The concert will feature the Foo's headline performance as well as set from the hip-hop duo Run The Jews. Both performances will be streamed live to fans worldwide on DIRECTV's Twitter page and via broadcast on AT&T AUDIENCE Network, DIRECTV (CH 239) and DIRECTV NOW.

The live stream begins with Run the Jewels at 11:00pm ET and Foo Fighters hitting the stage at 11:15pm Watch the behind-the-scenes interviews here.


