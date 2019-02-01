News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




George Strait Releases New Song and Reveal Album Details

02-01-2019
George Strait

Country music legend George Strait has released a new track called "God And Country Music", which comes from his forthcoming album "Honky Tonk Time Machine."

Strait will be releasing the record on March 29th which was co-produced by George and Chuck Ainlay and will feature 12 original tracks and a cover of the Johnny Paycheck classic "Old Violin."

The new song can be streamed here and Strait had this to say, "I'm really excited to have some new music coming out. It's been about two years since I've released a record.

"It was great writing with Bubba and Dean again and creating such a beautiful song with Bubba and Jeff Hyde. Also, it was a very special thing for me to be able to write and sing one with the legend Willie Nelson. I hope everyone enjoys listening to Honky Tonk Time Machine as much as I enjoyed making it."

Honky Tonk Time Machine tracklisting:
1. "Every Little Honky Tonk Bar"
Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon
2. "Two More Wishes"
Written by Jim Lauderdale and Odie Blackmon
3. "Some Nights"
Written by Bubba Strait, Brice Long and Phillip White
4. "God and Country Music" (with Harvey Strait)
Written by Luke Laird, Barry Dean and Lori McKenna
5. "Blue Water"
Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon
6. "Sometimes Love"
Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon
7. "Código"
Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon
8. "Old Violin"
Written by Johnny Paycheck
9. "Take Me Away"
Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon
10. "The Weight of the Badge"
Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon
11. "Honky Tonk Time Machine"
Written by Bubba Strait, Brice Long and Bart Butler
12. "What Goes Up"
Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Jeff Hyde
13. "Sing One with Willie" (featuring Willie Nelson)
Written by George Strait, Willie Nelson, Bubba Strait and Buddy Cannon


