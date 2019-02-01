|
George Strait Releases New Song and Reveal Album Details
02-01-2019
Country music legend George Strait has released a new track called "God And Country Music", which comes from his forthcoming album "Honky Tonk Time Machine."
Strait will be releasing the record on March 29th which was co-produced by George and Chuck Ainlay and will feature 12 original tracks and a cover of the Johnny Paycheck classic "Old Violin."
The new song can be streamed here and Strait had this to say, "I'm really excited to have some new music coming out. It's been about two years since I've released a record.
"It was great writing with Bubba and Dean again and creating such a beautiful song with Bubba and Jeff Hyde. Also, it was a very special thing for me to be able to write and sing one with the legend Willie Nelson. I hope everyone enjoys listening to Honky Tonk Time Machine as much as I enjoyed making it."
