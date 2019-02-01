Greta Van Fleet Enjoy Music Sales Increase After Rocking SNL

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet's debut album, "Anthem of The Peaceful Army", has climbed the US charts following a January 19 performance on NBC-TV"s Saturday Night Live.

According to Billboard, the project soared from 150-76 on the Billboard 200 after a sales increase of 45 percent to 10,000 units. In addition, the Michigan outfit's 2017 EP, "From The Fires", has re-entered the US album chart at No. 121 after selling another 8,000 copies to deliver an 87 percent increase.

Greta Van Fleet's SNL debut included performances of their Grammy-nominated track, "Black Smoke Rising", and "You're The One", the second single from "Anthem."

The appearance also provided a serious increase sales of the group's digital download catalog, which surged by 209 percent to 11,000 downloads sold. Watch the SNL performance here.

