Greta Van Fleet Enjoy Music Sales Increase After Rocking SNL

02-01-2019
Greta Van Fleet

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet's debut album, "Anthem of The Peaceful Army", has climbed the US charts following a January 19 performance on NBC-TV"s Saturday Night Live.

According to Billboard, the project soared from 150-76 on the Billboard 200 after a sales increase of 45 percent to 10,000 units. In addition, the Michigan outfit's 2017 EP, "From The Fires", has re-entered the US album chart at No. 121 after selling another 8,000 copies to deliver an 87 percent increase.

Greta Van Fleet's SNL debut included performances of their Grammy-nominated track, "Black Smoke Rising", and "You're The One", the second single from "Anthem."

The appearance also provided a serious increase sales of the group's digital download catalog, which surged by 209 percent to 11,000 downloads sold. Watch the SNL performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


