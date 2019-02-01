|
KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour
02-01-2019
KISS kicked launched their End of the Road farewell tour on Thursday night (Jan 31st) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver with a 20-song set featuring tracks from their lengthy career.
This North American leg runs through May 4th at the Domination Festival in Mexico before their head across the pond for a European leg on May 27th in Leipzig, Germany.
The first show on the trek, which Paul Stanley told Billboard, "This is a huge world and there's so many places to go see. This is going to last a few years," featured the following songs:
1. "Detroit Rock City"
Check out video footage from the show here.
