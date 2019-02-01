KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour

KISS kicked launched their End of the Road farewell tour on Thursday night (Jan 31st) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver with a 20-song set featuring tracks from their lengthy career.

This North American leg runs through May 4th at the Domination Festival in Mexico before their head across the pond for a European leg on May 27th in Leipzig, Germany.

The first show on the trek, which Paul Stanley told Billboard, "This is a huge world and there's so many places to go see. This is going to last a few years," featured the following songs:

1. "Detroit Rock City"

2. "Shout It Out Loud"

3. "Deuce"

4. "Say Yeah"

5. "Heaven's On Fire"

6. "War Machine"

7. "Lick It Up"

8. "100,000 Years"

9. "God of Thunder"

10. "Cold Gin"

11. "Psycho Circus"

12. "I Love It Loud"

13. "Hide Your Heart"

14. "Let Me Go, Rock 'n' Roll"

15. "Love Gun"

16. "I Was Made for Lovin' You"

17. "Black Diamond"

18. "Beth"

19. "Do You Love Me?"

20. "Rock and Roll All Nite"

Check out video footage from the show here.





