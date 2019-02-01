Steve Dadaian Releases 'Beneath The Citadel' Video Fusion guitarist Steve Dadaian has released a music video for his track "Beneath The Citadel". The song comes from the new concept album "Follow The Light", which hit stores today (February 1st). The video was shot and edited by Ethan Bill and filmed in both the Bronx, NY and North Haledon, NJ. Dadaian had the following to say about the new visual: "We decided to shoot a video for Beneath the Citadel because it's a really fun song to play live and conceptually is an important part of the story since it marks the main character's descent in his journey. "A lot of my classical influence is present here too; for example, there is live violin doubling my guitar lines at times and a Bach-inspired fugue that make an appearance amidst the heavy rhythm and lead lines. We filmed this in two locations, one of which was in an underground vault that really gave a cool vibe to the whole shoot." Watch it here.

