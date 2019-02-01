|
The Agony Scene Pull Out Of Death To False Metalcore Tour
The Agony Scene have pulled out of the Death To False Metalcore Tour of Canada that kicked off this week and is being coheadlined by Darkest Hour and Unearth.
A special reason for dropping off the trek was not revealed but the band did have this to say, "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to make it to Canada for the Unearth/Darkest Hour tour.
"We were really excited for these shows and are very sorry. Please still go and support our friends in Unearth and Darkest Hour. Both are incredible bands and you don't want to miss this show. We look forward to being back in Canada soon."
Death To False Metalcore Tour Dates:
