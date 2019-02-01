News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Agony Scene Pull Out Of Death To False Metalcore Tour

02-01-2019
The Agony Scene

The Agony Scene have pulled out of the Death To False Metalcore Tour of Canada that kicked off this week and is being coheadlined by Darkest Hour and Unearth.

A special reason for dropping off the trek was not revealed but the band did have this to say, "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to make it to Canada for the Unearth/Darkest Hour tour.

"We were really excited for these shows and are very sorry. Please still go and support our friends in Unearth and Darkest Hour. Both are incredible bands and you don't want to miss this show. We look forward to being back in Canada soon."

Death To False Metalcore Tour Dates:
1/31/2019 L'Anti - Quebec City, QC *
2/02/2018 Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON *
2/03/2019 Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC *
2/05/2019 Overtime - Kingston, ON *
2/06/2019 The Foxx - Barrie, ON *
2/07/2019 Rum Runners - London, ON *
2/08/2019 Hard Luck - Toronto, ON *
3/21/2019 Essigfabrik - Köln, DE #
3/22/2019 Het Entrepot - Brugge, BE #
3/23/2019 ULU - London, UK (no Malevolence) #
3/24/2019 Tivoli Pandora - Utrecht, NL #
3/25/2019 Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, DE #
3/26/2019 Markthalle - Hamburg, DE #
3/27/2019 SO36 - Berlin, DE #
3/28/2019 Backstage - Munich, DE #
3/29/2019 Conne Island - Leipzig, DE #
3/30/2019 Futurum - Prague, CZ #
3/31/2019 A38 - Budapest, HU #
4/01/2019 Arena - Vienna, AU #
* w/ Unearth
# w/ Unearth, Misery Signals, Malevolence, Left Behind


