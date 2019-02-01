While She Sleeps Streaming New Song 'The Guilty Party'

While She Sleeps are streaming their new single "The Guilty Party" online. The song comes from their forthcoming album "SO WHAT?," which is set to hit stores on March 1st.

Check out the song here. The band have also revealed that they have enlisted a live choir for a very special performance on its upcoming European tour.

"We've always loved the feeling you get when a large group of people sing together, whether that's at a show, for us just in the studio, or whatever, however it may be. Kinda the same feeling you get at a football game when everyone sings together," says guitarist and singer Mat Welsh.

Guitarist Sean Long adds, "The energy completely shifts when everyone is together in unison doing that kinda thing. So we thought, 'Wouldn't it be great if we could introduce the choir which we use on the record... live?' And we are going to do that. At The Roundhouse."





