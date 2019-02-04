Foo Fighters Full Super Saturday Night Streaming Online

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters were joined by a number of special guests for their Super Saturday Night concert event in Atlanta, GA on February 2, which was live streamed on Twitter from the city's Atlantic Station and can be viewed online for those that missed it.

Following a brief opening set by Run The Jewels, the Foos hit the stage with their 2002 single, "All My Life", as part of a 19-song performance on the eve of the city hosting Super Bowl 53 between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Foos mixed material from throughout their catalog; they were joined by saxophonist Dave Koz on "La Dee Da" from 2017's "Concrete And Gold" before drummer Taylor Hawkins moved to center stage to handle lead vocals as surprise guest Roger Taylor of Queen stepped behind the kit for a take on his band's 1981 classic, "Under Pressure."

Late in the show, Zac Brown and Tom Morello joined the Foos for a cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs", before Perry Farrell joined the lineup for a run-through of Jane's Addiction's "Mountain Song."

The Foos will play four more US dates and a summer trek through Europe before the Concrete And Gold world tour comes to a close. "I don't know when y'all are gonna see us again, but you will," Dave Grohl told the crowd, "Because we're too old to break up. It's like your grandparents getting divorced....it's not gonna happen." Watch the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Foo Fighters Gearing Up For Super Saturday Night Concert

Foo Fighters Full Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Set Goes Online

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Pop-Up Store 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article



