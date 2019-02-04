John 5 and The Creatures Release Crank It, Living With Ghosts

John 5 and The Creatures have released a new music video for their two-part track "Crank It - Living With Ghosts", which comes from their forthcoming album "Invasion."

John 5 had the following to say about the Israel Perez directed promotional clip, "This video begins with total acid-trip rave party for 'Crank It', and the second portion of the song, 'Living With Ghosts', is the come down.

"This video depicts all of the things you secretly want when you go to a party - craziness, indulgence. It's full of everything you could want - guitars, tits and monsters!" Watch the video here.





