Judas Priest Perform Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years

(hennemusic) Judas Priest performed their 1978 classic, "Killing Machine", live for the first time in 40 years during a January 27 concert in Paris, France on January 27th and video of the performance has gone online.

The song is the title track of the UK band's fifth studio album, which was retitled "Hell Bent For Leather" for its US release. The Paris date took place three days before Judas Priest were to support Ozzy Osbourne on a month-long series of UK/European shows, which were postponed on doctor's orders after the Black Sabbath legend came down with a flu and a severe upper-respiratory infection which could develop into pneumonia.

"I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down," said Ozzy. "However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It's being rescheduled right now to start in September."

Judas Priest will resume their world tour in support of 2018's "Firepower" with live dates in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa next month; they'll return to North America for a two-month spring run in May with guests Uriah Heep. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





