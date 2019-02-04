News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Align The Tide's Dead Religion

02-04-2019
Align The Tide

Align The Tide just released a music video for the title track to their debut album "Dead Religion" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Dead Religion talks about some difficulties which surround religion within the mind. This includes skepticism, doubt, and disbelief on the whole subject. Many people preach about being promised greater stuff if you believe in a certain deity or so, but many debate that as they never believed that anything good would come out of just believing in a thing that does not give back if you just hope for it.

"Idols of disappointment" explains the above reasoning as many people pray in hopes of getting answered, but nothing ever comes back.

With doubts towards a religion, comes an ugly part of this community. Whilst most religions emphasize peace amongst all communities, wars still occur between religions.

In Dead Religion, the line "black as coal, is the heart of the prophet", may come out as hyperbole but if the leaders did not have enemies, all this bloodshed would have never happened in the long run.

The final verse talks about how eternal life can be pictured as the greatest thing that would ever happen after death, but honestly, people who are still alive, people who have not experienced the afterlife, are assuring us that there is something more after our demise.

The world is told to follow the man that would guide us into eternal happiness or whatever, but to be honest, I'd prefer to die and see what happens myself instead of blindly following a religion with high hopes. If it's great, then good for me, if it's not, then I would not be as disappointed.

Our latest single, Dead Religion, is part of our debut album, Dead Religion, which is out on all music platforms.

Whilst we were writing songs for our debut record, we wanted to find a striking name for the entire album. We liked the title track name so much that we have made it represent our whole record!

The writing process was very straight forward, every member pitched in his own ideas, whilst I wrote the lyrics and guitars to the song with help from the others.

We are very proud of releasing Dead Religion, even though if it may sound like a cliché coming from a metal band. Many styles have been implemented on the record and I promise that every track has something that suits every metal music listener!

Music is entirely subjective and we understand if people do not like us at all, but give us a try and see for yourself.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!


