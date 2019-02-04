News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Vegabonds Release 'Best I Can Video'

02-04-2019
The Vegabonds

Nashville-based alternative southern rock band The Vegabonds take have released a music video for the song "Best I Can" from their newly released album V

For the urgent and fiery song, the Nashville-based alternative southern rock band-- fronted by lead vocalist and songwriter Daniel Allen, with Richard Forehand (lead guitar/vocals), Paul Bruens (bass), Beau Cooper (keys/vocals), and Bryan Harris (drums) rounding out the quintet--joined forces with director Adam Porter, whose credits include Jimmy Eat World's video for "I Will Steal You Back." He engagingly captures the band-now celebrating a decade of making music together with over 1,000 live shows--onstage and behind the scenes in Charlotte, Augusta, Birmingham, Atlanta, Nashville, Richmond, DC, and New York.

frontman Daniel Allen had the following to say about the Adam Porter (Jimmy Eat World) directed video, "We wanted to give you an all access, behind the scenes look at our fast paced life on the road.

"The travel, the food, the downtime, our badass fans, and most importantly the Rock n Roll! This video, that our very talented buddy Adam Porter captured, has it all. We hope to see you on Vegabonds tour very soon." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


The Vegabonds Release 'Best I Can Video'

More The Vegabonds News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour- Foo Fighters Full Super Saturday Night Streaming Online- Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour- Judas Priest- more

KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour- Foo Fighters Gearing Up For Super Saturday Night Concert- Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial- AC/DC Legend's Letter- more

Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection- Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad- Black Stone Cherry- more

AC/DC Singer Rumor Indirectly Confirmed- Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'- Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Leg- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour

Foo Fighters Full Super Saturday Night Streaming Online

Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour

Judas Priest Perform Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years

Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic

Whitesnake Stream Remix Of 'Slow An' Easy'

Yngwie Malmsteen Stream Song From Forthcoming Album

John 5 and The Creatures Release Crank It, Living With Ghosts

We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Dance Gavin Dance's Swanfest

The Vegabonds Release 'Best I Can Video'

hennemusic Celebrates 9th Anniversary

Singled Out: Align The Tide's Dead Religion

KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour

Foo Fighters Gearing Up For Super Saturday Night Concert

Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial

AC/DC Legend's Letter Fetches Big Dollars At Auction

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.