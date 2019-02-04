The Vegabonds Release 'Best I Can Video' Nashville-based alternative southern rock band The Vegabonds take have released a music video for the song "Best I Can" from their newly released album V For the urgent and fiery song, the Nashville-based alternative southern rock band-- fronted by lead vocalist and songwriter Daniel Allen, with Richard Forehand (lead guitar/vocals), Paul Bruens (bass), Beau Cooper (keys/vocals), and Bryan Harris (drums) rounding out the quintet--joined forces with director Adam Porter, whose credits include Jimmy Eat World's video for "I Will Steal You Back." He engagingly captures the band-now celebrating a decade of making music together with over 1,000 live shows--onstage and behind the scenes in Charlotte, Augusta, Birmingham, Atlanta, Nashville, Richmond, DC, and New York.



frontman Daniel Allen had the following to say about the Adam Porter (Jimmy Eat World) directed video, "We wanted to give you an all access, behind the scenes look at our fast paced life on the road. "The travel, the food, the downtime, our badass fans, and most importantly the Rock n Roll! This video, that our very talented buddy Adam Porter captured, has it all. We hope to see you on Vegabonds tour very soon." Watch the video here.

