Whitesnake Stream Remix Of 'Slow An' Easy'
02-04-2019
(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming audio of "Slow An' Easy" (US Mix, 2019 Remaster)" as the latest preview to an upcoming series of 35th anniversary reissues of their 1984 classic, "Slide It In."
The song helped Whitesnake's commercial breakthrough in the US when it reached No. 17 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, while the set peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard 200 on its way to eventual sales of 2 million copies in the country.
"'Slide It In' was always meant to be a structured, more electric modern take on the classic blues-based hard rock that Whitesnake were famous for," says David Coverdale, "but our new Hook City Hooligan, Mixer Extraordinaire Christopher Collier, has hand-tooled this classic record for the 21st century. Hearing all the performances so fresh and so clear after 35 years was amazing. Mel, Cozy and Jon's playing on the record is as vital now as it was all those years ago. All the featured players shine.
"Not only did Christopher get the best out of the recording, but, he gives the album a fresh coat of sonic paint bringing it right up to date. I'm personally thrilled with it."
Due March 8, a 2019 remaster of the "Slide It In" will be available in all versions, including a 6CD/DVD Ultimate Special Edition, a 2CD Deluxe Edition featuring US and UK mixes plus bonus tracks, a single CD (US Mix), and a 2LP vinyl edition. Stream the song and read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
