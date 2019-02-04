Yngwie Malmsteen Stream Song From Forthcoming Album Yngwie Malmsteen has released a lyric video for his new track "Sun's Up Top's Down". The song comes from the acclaimed guitarist's new album "Blue Lighting", which will be released on March 29th. Malmsteen explains the focus for the new record and what inspired it, "I have always played around with old songs, both live and also in the studio. I did a similar album called Inspirationa while ago (1996), and it was Mascot who came to me and suggested I do a Blues record."



"Now, I grew up in a classically trained family, and people know me for playing in what is called a neo classical style. But when I got a guitar for my fifth birthday, what I would try to emulate were John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers - I would jam along to what they did on record with Eric Clapton ('Bluesbreakers With Eric Clapton' album). That's something people don't realize about me - I do have a strong interest in the Blues. So, when Mascot came to me with the suggestion of doing an album of songs in this style, it didn't faze me at all. In fact, it seemed so natural." He added this about the recording of the self-produced effort, "In the old days, a band would go into the studio, do a couple of songs, then go out on tour, before returning to the studio to do a couple more new tracks. That's the way I did things this time. I have been so busy on the road in recent times that it was the most pragmatic way to do the album. In all, it took me about ten months to get it done, but by going in the studio in between touring commitments, I feel it kept everything fresh."



tracklisting "Blue Lightning," "Foxey Lady," "Demon's Eye," "1911 Strut," "Blue Jean Blues," "Purple Haze," "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," "Sun's Up Top's Down," "Peace, Please," "Paint It Black," "Smoke On The Water," and "Forever Man." Watch the lyric video here.

Related Stories



Yngwie Malmsteen Stream Song From Forthcoming Album More Yngwie Malmsteen News Share this article

