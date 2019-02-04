|
Yngwie Malmsteen Stream Song From Forthcoming Album
02-04-2019
Yngwie Malmsteen has released a lyric video for his new track "Sun's Up Top's Down". The song comes from the acclaimed guitarist's new album "Blue Lighting", which will be released on March 29th.
Malmsteen explains the focus for the new record and what inspired it, "I have always played around with old songs, both live and also in the studio. I did a similar album called Inspirationa while ago (1996), and it was Mascot who came to me and suggested I do a Blues record."
He added this about the recording of the self-produced effort, "In the old days, a band would go into the studio, do a couple of songs, then go out on tour, before returning to the studio to do a couple more new tracks. That's the way I did things this time. I have been so busy on the road in recent times that it was the most pragmatic way to do the album. In all, it took me about ten months to get it done, but by going in the studio in between touring commitments, I feel it kept everything fresh."
