KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again

KISS stars Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley endorsed the idea of past members of the group joining them on stage during their farewell tour but are dead set against playing with one former member ever again.

Just prior to the launch of their End of the Road tour, Paul and Gene spoke with Guitar World about the idea of previous members making special guest appearances during the trek and while they are open to the idea of original guitarist Ace Frehley, founding drummer Peter Criss, and former longtime guitarist Bruce Kulick making appearances, they have ruled out the possibility of sharing the stage with ex-guitarist Vinnie Vincent.

Paul Stanley said (via UCR,) "I'll say that this is a celebration of this band and its accomplishments and its history. So anybody who was shortsighted enough to think this should be a reunion is missing the point. That being said, I would love to see everybody at one point or another be onstage. And if that doesn't happen, it's their choice, not mine."

But the singer and guitarist also said, "Now Vinnie, that's one exception, and for so many reasons. I would say that's not someone who I want to celebrate."

Simmons agreed, "It's worth stating that Vinnie has sued the band and lost 14 times. I'm not here to cast any aspersions. He's a talented guy. That's why he was in the band. But would I depend on him to get up onstage and do anything? Never. ... Can he come to the shows? Of course! Anybody can. But onstage? Never."





Related Stories

KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour

Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour

KISS Announce KISS Kruise 9

KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour

KISS Is Half A Cover Band Says Ace

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years 2018 In Review

Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace 2018 In Review

More KISS News

Share this article



