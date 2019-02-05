Plain White T's Help Fearless Celebrate Anniversary With Special Release Fearless Records have released a new 7" from Plain White T's, which is part of a special new series that have launched to celebrate the label's 25th anniversary. The new Plain White T's 7" includes features an A side of the hit single "Hey There Delilah," with "Light Up the Room" on the B side with custom artwork created by the band. "2019 is going to be wild," said Fearless President and Chief Creative Officer Jenny Reader. "Not only is it shaping up to be our biggest release year yet, but it's also Fearless' 25th anniversary as a label. We are so incredibly excited to start unveiling all the insane things we will be doing to celebrate the label's legacy, our incredible artists, and fans." Reader continued, "The first of our special vinyl releases, the 7" series honors some of our most popular songs from our past and current artists. We worked with them to make each unique, with curated artwork, unreleased tracks from the archives, and new material. Of course, we had to start with 'Hey There Delilah' - few bands can claim a four-times Platinum, Grammy-nominated release that transcended into the fabric of pop culture. So much respect to the band and to [Fearless founder and Chairman Emeritus] Bob [Becker] for believing in the song to allow it so much success and love. It is still magic each time they play it, and I don't think that will ever fade." Get the single here.

