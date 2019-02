Queensryche Announce Summer Tour

(hennemusic) Queensryche have announced dates for a summer tour of the UK and Europe in support of their forthcoming album, "The Verdict." Due March 1, "The Verdict" was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.



The band will begin the four-week run of festival appearances and headline dates in Berlin, Germany on Jul 25; they'll be joined on select shows by Firewind and Mirrorplain.



"We are very excited that we will be touring Europe again," says vocalist Todd La Torre. "Really looking forward to seeing you all in support of our new album! Thank you all for your embrace and support."



The day after Queensryche release their 15th album, the group will kick off a month-long spring US tour with guests Fates Warning in Orlando, FL on March 2. See the dates here.

